US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen rebels that was fired into Saudi Arabia

WorldAFPNov, 07 2017 21:52:27 IST

United Nations: The United States accused Iran of supplying a missile to Yemeni rebels that was fired into Saudi Arabia in July and called for an international response.

File image of US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Reuters

US ambassador Nikki Haley said Riyadh had released information showing that the missile was an Iranian Qiam and that this weapon was not present in Yemen before the conflict.

"By providing these types of weapons to the Huthi militias in Yemen, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is violating two UN resolutions simultaneously," Haley said in a statement.

"We encourage the United Nations and international partners to take necessary action to hold the Iranian regime accountable for these violations."

There was no US request however for the council to hold a meeting on the missile attacks.

The accusations came amid heightened tensions after the Huthis fired a missile that was intercepted near Riyadh. Haley said that missile may also be of Iranian origin.

The United States "will not turn a blind eye to these serious violations of international law by the Iranian regime," she said.

Haley, a strong voice on foreign policy in the US administration, has repeatedly called on the UN Security Council to take a tougher stance toward Iran. Haley has accused Iran of illegal arms deals and military support in Yemen, Lebanon and Syria.

A Saudi-led Arab military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Huthis forced him into exile.

The coalition said it had shot down on 27 July a missile  fired by the Huthis close to Mecca, a month before the annual Hajj pilgrimage.


Published Date: Nov 07, 2017 09:52 pm | Updated Date: Nov 07, 2017 09:52 pm


