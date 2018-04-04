UNSC's list of terrorists features 139 from Pakistan; Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed named by world body

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has released a consolidated list of terrorist individuals and organisations, with 139 entries from Pakistan alone. The list includes prominent names such as Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

According to the Council, Dawood has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi, CNN-News18 reported. The agency also claims that Dawood owns a palatial bungalow in Karachi.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been listed as a personnel wanted by the Interpol for involvement in terror activities.

According to Dawn, the list includes all those individuals who have either lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with organisations that used Pakistani territory to carry out their operations.

Osama bin Laden's heir apparent, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has also been named as a terrorist by the UNSC. The UN data claims that he is in hiding somewhere “in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area”. The UN list has also identified several of his aides, who the UN believe are hiding with him.

Ramzi Mohammad bin al-Sheibah, a Yemeni national and internationally well-known terrorist, has also been named in the UN list. He had been arrested in Karachi and handed over to the US authorities.

More than a dozen suspected terrorists are identified as arrested in Pakistan and handed over to the US authorities. Some of them had a Pakistani passport, issued by Pakistani missions in West Asia and renewed in Pakistan.

LeT is listed with its several aliases, such as al-Mansoorian, Paasban-i-Kashmir, Paasban-i-Ahle Hadith, Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation.