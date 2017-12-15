UNSC to hold ministerial-level meeting on 'threats and challenges' posed by North Korea

United Nations: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a ministerial-level meeting on Friday on the "threats and challenges" posed by North Korea to international peace and security.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and the United States secretary of state Rex Tillerson are expected to be present at the meeting to be chaired by Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono, with the presence of a North Korean representative, reports Xinhua news agency.

Japan, the rotating chair of the UNSC in December, has circulated a note, suggesting Security Council members could focus on nuclear and missile development programs as well as other weapons of mass destruction.

Members have also been asked to consider ways to maximise pressure on Pyongyang, including through full implementation of relevant Council resolutions and additional sanctions measures "in response to further provocations".