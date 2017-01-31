University student sole suspect in shooting at Quebec mosque - source | Reuters

TORONTO University student Alexandre Bissonnette is the sole suspect in a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six worshippers on Sunday night, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.A second person being held in connection with the shooting is now considered a witness and not a suspect, the source said.

