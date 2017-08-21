University of Texas to remove statues of Robert E Lee, other Confederate figures

You are here:
WorldAPAug, 21 2017 10:40:27 IST

Austin: University of Texas president Greg Fenves has ordered the removal of statues of Robert E Lee and other prominent Confederate figures from a main area of campus, saying such monuments have become "symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism".

File image of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Charlottesville. AP

Fenves announced the move late on Sunday night.

The university moved a statue of former Confederate president Jefferson Davis from its perch near the campus clock tower to a history museum in 2015.

Fenves now says statues of Lee, Confederate General Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster General John H Reagan also must be moved.

The debate over public memorials for Confederate figures roared into national conversation last week after one person was killed in a clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.


Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 10:40 am | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017 10:40 am


