United States Senate Republicans start their version of Obamacare repeal

Washington: Senate Republicans have started writing their Obamacare repeal bill even though few decisions have been made about how to resolve the biggest policy disagreements, the media reported.

Senate Budget chairman Mike Enzi, whose committee oversees the budget process that he is using to fast-track the repeal effort through the Senate, told Politico on Thursday that he was starting to draft the legislation.

The Wyoming Republican declined to reveal any specifics, saying that he wants to encourage collaboration.

He was working with Senate Republican leadership and the Finance and HELP committees, which oversee health policy.

The House passed its repeal bill earlier this month.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday projected it would result in 23 million more uninsured Americans over a decade and would cut the deficit by $119 billion.

Enzi said that enough decisions have been made "in some areas" of policy to start writing the bill but declined to discuss a timetable, reports Politico.

"I'm not putting any deadlines on any of this because you have to work through a lot of people on these things," Enzi added.