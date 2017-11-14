Under Donald Trump, 91% of judges nominated to US federal courts are white men

Washington: President Donald Trump is nominating white men to America's federal courts at a rate not seen in nearly 30 years. An Associated Press analysis has found that so far, 91 percent of Trump's nominees are white and 81 percent are male.

Three of every four are white men, with few African-Americans and Hispanics in the mix. The last president to nominate a similarly homogenous group was George HW Bush.

The shift could prove to be one of Trump's most enduring legacies. These are lifetime appointments, and Trump has inherited both an unusually high number of vacancies and an aging population of judges.

The White House says Trump is focused on qualifications and suggests that prioritising diversity would bring politics to the bench.