UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns London terror attack, calls upon countries to join hands to fight terrorism

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in London, saying perpetrators of the "unjustifiable violence" must be quickly brought to justice.

"The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and the Government of the United Kingdom as they fight terrorism and violent extremism", said a statement by a UN spokesperson, which denounced the deadly incidents.

He also expressed Guterres' condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured for a swift recovery. Seven people were killed and dozens more injured when a van sped across London Bridge on 3 June, ramming numerous pedestrians.

After the van came to a halt, the attackers stabbed several people in the capital's Borough Market, a crowded weekend gathering spot. The three assailants were later shot by the police.

This is the third deadly incident in the UK that authorities have attributed to terrorists in as many months, following a deadly attack near the Houses of Parliament in March, and nearly two weeks after a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

"This is a struggle in many parts of the globe that compels the international community to join up efforts to bring to justice those who use such inhuman tactics while also protecting and promoting the fundamental values, rights and principles that terrorists so fervently seek to undermine", the statement concluded.

Police in London named two of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge. They identified 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane who had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.