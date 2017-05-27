UK police make 11th arrest over Manchester bomb attack | Reuters

LONDON British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.

Manchester police said in a statement the 44-year-old man had been arrested in the city as part of their inquiry into Monday's attack, "but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage".

Of the 11 people arrested, two have been released without charge while nine men remain in custody for questioning. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Mark Heinrich)

