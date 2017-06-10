UK police charge man with terrorism offences, unconnected to recent attacks | Reuters

LONDON London police said on Friday they had arrested and charged a man with three terrorism offences after he breached bail in a case that is unconnected to the Manchester or London militant attacks.

Mijunal Haque had been on bail after being arrested last year at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, police said.

He will appear in court on Saturday morning. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)

