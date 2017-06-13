UK PM May to sign deal with N.Ireland's DUP on Wednesday - BBC | Reuters

You are here:
Jun, 13 2017

LONDON A deal between Prime Minister Theresa May and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to agree support for a minority Conservative government is expected to be signed on Wednesday, the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

"Hearing final bilateral meeting to sign DUP-Tory (Conservative) deal on dotted line now expected tomorrow," Kuenssberg said.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

