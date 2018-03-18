UK: Kicked out of Kent nightclub, 21-yr-old drives car into partygoers, injures 13; arrested for attempted murder

London: A man who was kicked out of a night club in the UK later returned to the venue and drove his car into partygoers today, injuring at least thirteen people. Police were called after a Suzuki Vitara drove into Blake's in Gravesend, Kent.

It is believed the driver had been asked to leave the club in Queen Street after an earlier altercation. A witness has described "a complete mess of panic and chaos". Shocked clubbers fled out onto the street as the emergency services arrived.

Kent Police said it is not being treated as a terror-related incident. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Kent Police said several of those hurt have suffered broken bones, BBC reported.

It is believed the car drove along an alleyway alongside the club before crashing into it. Footage posted on social media appeared to show a car inside a tented area with people being led to safety by police.

In a statement, Blake's nightclub thanked the "heroic actions" of door staff and guests who it said apprehended the man "before further harm was caused". The club said it was "deeply saddened that injuries occurred" but was "grateful that no-one was fatally hurt".