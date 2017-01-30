UK foreign minister Johnson defends Trump state visit plan | Reuters

LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to London for a state visit, amid criticism prompted by Trump's immigration policies."It is totally right that the incoming president of our closest and most important ally should be accorded the honour of a state visit, and that is supported by this government" Johnson told parliament.

(Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James, editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.