You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. UK Election 2017: Three men arrested in London on suspicion of 'commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences'

UK Election 2017: Three men arrested in London on suspicion of 'commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences'

WorldIANSJun, 08 2017 15:35:28 IST

London: Three men suspected to be involved in terror activities  were arrested in London on Wednesday.

Police officers stand on duty outside a polling station in Sonning, Britain. Reuters

Police officers stand on duty outside a polling station in Sonning, Britain. Reuters

The accused however are not connected to the 1 June attack in the UK capital that left eight people dead, the police said on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said two men, aged 34 and 37, were arrested in the neighbourhood of Newham and a third, aged 22, was detained in nearby Waltham Forest, Efenews reported.

"All three were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences," the Met Police said in a statement.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night and searches were ongoing at the properties.

UK security was on high alert following the attack at London Bridge, in which eight people were killed and over 50 others injured when three assailants mowed down pedestrians on the bridge and then launched a stabbing rampage at the nearby Borough Market.

Security measures were heightened on Thursday as millions headed out to vote in the general election.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 03:35 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 03:35 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores