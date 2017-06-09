UK Election 2017: Result reflects discontent over Theresa May's Brexit strategy, says Germany

Britain: German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday that the United Kingdom vote reflected popular discontent over Prime Minister Theresa May's hard Brexit strategy, which he said should be reconsidered.

"The message from this vote is – hold fair talks with the European Union and think again whether it is really good for Britain to leave the European Union in this manner," he told reporters.

He added that he hoped "a new government will be formed quickly with which we can hold serious negotiations".

A foreign ministry spokesman said that May had campaigned for "a strong majority for a hard Brexit" and that this "was not the outcome of the election", in which the British prime minister lost her majority.

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile declined to comment on the election until a new government is formed, while the German leader was a on a tour of Argentina and Mexico.

Meanwhile, May said on Friday that she planned to stick to the timetable for starting Brexit negotiations in 10 days, with a new government that would lead Britain out of the European Union.

"We will fulfill the promise of Brexit," May said, speaking outside her official residence in Downing Street after meeting Queen Elizabeth II to seek permission to form a new government despite losing her majority in a snap general election.