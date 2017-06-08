UK Election 2017: Rejoice! Dogs at polling stations tell you what's up

You are here:
WorldFP StaffJun, 08 2017 14:25:57 IST

As Britain went to the polls on Thursday for a snap election called by Prime Minister Theresa May, the country decided to revive an important tradition. And, you won't be disappointed with all the floofs and borks that we found across UK polling stations on Thursday.

While #dogsatpollingstations is a popular hashtag, this year it got an emoji as well.

Some of the doggos we met on Twitter were open about their political leanings.

Some of the puppers, floofs and doggos were just happy about taking pictures by the polling stations, they didn't have political motivations, just pure narcissism.

However, there were some cattos out there trying to add confusion to the mix.

And some cats just wanted to have a say anyway.

But this pupper had the most profound thing to say:


