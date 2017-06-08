UK Election 2017: Rejoice! Dogs at polling stations tell you what's up

As Britain went to the polls on Thursday for a snap election called by Prime Minister Theresa May, the country decided to revive an important tradition. And, you won't be disappointed with all the floofs and borks that we found across UK polling stations on Thursday.

While #dogsatpollingstations is a popular hashtag, this year it got an emoji as well.

One of the best Twitter trends at election time, #dogsatpollingstations now has its very own emoji! pic.twitter.com/6UUtzRIN5R — Twitter UK (@TwitterUK) June 7, 2017

In the best tech development of 2017 #dogsatpollingstations now has a little dog emoji. pic.twitter.com/RF1Zna6pov — Jess Blair (@JessBlair7) June 7, 2017

Some of the doggos we met on Twitter were open about their political leanings.

Klaus certainly Labour-ed his view we had to vote. He definitely wasn't Conservative about it. #dogsatpollingstations#GeneralElection17pic.twitter.com/SsBd0aoB8A — Gareth Leech (@GazL23) June 8, 2017

For the sake of these Frenchies, vote against Hard Brexit & Vote Labour. They are not a bargaining chip. #dogsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/oNurSzAppf — Luke (@Lwebb27) June 8, 2017

The difference between cats & #dogsatpollingstations is we go there of our own free will & show the candidates our true feelings 😸 #Vote2017pic.twitter.com/zfhnBtbwMY — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) June 8, 2017

Some of the puppers, floofs and doggos were just happy about taking pictures by the polling stations, they didn't have political motivations, just pure narcissism.

The only thing I'm looking forward to in tomorrow's general election: #dogsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/aeC2sVQJXy — Reetu Kabra (@ReetuKabra) June 7, 2017

Henry is super excited to see #dogsatpollingstations - he'll be there bright and early tomorrow #GE2017pic.twitter.com/ZFIctBYnhc — Claire Hayhurst (@clairehayhurst) June 7, 2017

However, there were some cattos out there trying to add confusion to the mix.

Forget #dogsatpollingstations Every polling station should have a cat 😺 pic.twitter.com/sbX3KXNwvj — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) June 7, 2017

And some cats just wanted to have a say anyway.

But this pupper had the most profound thing to say: