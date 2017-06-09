UK Election 2017: Pro-Brexit UKIP leader Paul Nuttall quits after party fails to win single seat

Boston (United Kingdom): Paul Nuttall resigned as leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party on Friday after its support evaporated in the British election and it failed to win a single seat.

UKIP spearheaded the push for Brexit and Nuttall insisted that the party would still remain influential as Britain heads into divorce talks with the European Union (EU).

"A new era must begin with a new leader," Nuttall told a press conference as he resigned with immediate effect.

Under the leadership of the charismatic Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage, UKIP won 12.6 percent of the vote in the 2015 general election, though only one MP under Britain's first-past-the-post system.

UKIP's rise nudged then Conservative prime minister David Cameron into calling a referendum on Britain's EU membership.

The party was at the forefront of the Brexit campaign as 52 percent opted to leave the bloc in the shock June 2016 vote.

But after Farage quit, feeling his life's mission accomplished, the party fell into disarray.

Nuttall, a 40-year-old former university lecturer, took over in November 2016.

Farage suggested Friday he would return to frontline politics if the Brexit process was in trouble.

"I would have absolutely no choice but to do exactly that," he told BBC television.

Asked about a future role for Farage, Nuttall said: "If Nigel Farage wants to come back, I would be more than happy to do a job swap."

Farage leads the eurosceptic bloc in the European Parliament and hosts a radio chat show.