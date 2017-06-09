UK Election 2017: Conservatives fail to secure majority, but Theresa May could still become PM

The Conservative Party, led by Theresa May, became the single largest party in the 650-seat House of Commons, winning 302 seats in the recently concluded General Elections. Despite this fact, she failed to cross 326-majority mark and will have to garner the support of other parties to head a minority government. Image courtesy: Reuters
May had called for a general election three years earlier than scheduled. Her reason was to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations by getting a decisive mandate. Image courtesy: Reuters
Theresa May's Conservatives and the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn were the frontrunners of the election. Exit polls had earlier predicted a hung parliament with Conservatives leading. Image courtesy: Reuters
While Conservatives got 28 fewer seats than 2015, the Labour Party has increased their tally from 232 in 2015 to 256 seats. Scottish National Party got 35 seats while Liberal Democrat party won 12 seats. Image courtesy: Reuters
Corbyn had asked May to resign, stating that, "She has lost the mandate of the people". Although, Northern Ireland's DUP party with 10 seats had offered support to Theresa May. She needs 24 seats to gain a majority. Image courtesy: Reuters
Parliament will meet on 13 June where May will have to prove her majority. Election of a new Speaker and swearing-in of new MP's will also happen on the same day. Image courtesy: Reuters