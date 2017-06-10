UAE releases list with terror organisations linked to Qatar, says only diplomacy can resolve crisis

Dubai: A top diplomat from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Friday that the list issued on Thursday of 59 individuals and 12 organisations linked to terrorism gives Qatar a chance to change its policy.

The list is an opportunity for Qatar "to change direction away from petulance and escalation," after the list of Qatar-linked "terrorists and terror groups" was issued by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said on his twitter account, Xinhua reported.

A solution can only be achieved "through diplomacy, not resort to 'ally' Turkish and Iranian, and the starting point addresses concerns of siblings about their security and stability targeted policy," he added.

"Despite the difficulty of the crisis on the Gulf and its people, but in clear relief, it is difficult to deal with a partner in his duplicity to undermine world partners," Gargash noted.

Iran has offered to provide food to Qatar after Saudi Arabia closed the country's only land border and its own airspace for Qatari aircrafts.

On Friday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified a fast-track decision by the Turkish parliament to send up to 5,000 troops to Qatar.