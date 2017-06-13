U.S. will have to work with others to deny North Korea fuel supplies - Tillerson | Reuters

WASHINGTON The United States will have to work with other countries to deny North Korea access to basics like oil and will have to consider whether to impose secondary sanctions on those doing business with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

"We are going to have to move to work with others to begin to deny North Korea basic needs like crude oil supplies, petroleum fuel supplies, things that are ... easier ... to monitor, whether we are getting cooperation from people or not," Tillerson told a congressional hearing.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

