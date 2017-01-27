U.S. VP Pence: Trump to nominate 'strict constructionist' to Supreme Court | Reuters

By Jeff Mason

| PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Republican lawmakers on Thursday that President Donald Trump would keep his promise to nominate a "strict constructionist" to the Supreme Court.Trump has said he will announce his nomination to the top U.S. court next week.

"Strict construction" is a manner of interpreting the U.S. Constitution using a literal and narrow definition of language in the document without regard to changes that have occurred in American society since the 18th century document was written.

Pence told lawmakers he hoped they would move quickly to confirm the Supreme Court nominee once a name is released.

"President Trump has been reviewing that list" of potential nominees, he said. "I can already tip you off: President Trump's going to keep his promise to the American people and he's going to nominate a strict constructionist to the Supreme Court," Pence said to applause.The nominee would possess a top-notch legal mind, he added.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.