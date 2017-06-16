U.S. to issue rules to tighten individual travel restrictions to Cuba | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Trump administration plans to publish regulations that will end people-to-people individual travel to Cuba, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.

"The President instructed Treasury to issue regulations that will end individual people-to-people travel," the department said in a statement.

It added that the changes will not take effect until new regulations are issued. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

