U.S. to issue rules to tighten individual travel restrictions to Cuba | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Trump administration plans to publish regulations that will end people-to-people individual travel to Cuba, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
"The President instructed Treasury to issue regulations that will end individual people-to-people travel," the department said in a statement.
It added that the changes will not take effect until new regulations are issued. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 11:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 11:17 pm