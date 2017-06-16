U.S. student, freed from North Korea with neurological injury, was 'brutalized' - father | Reuters

By Ginny McCabe

| WYOMING, Ohio

WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was detained for 17 months in North Korea and suffered a serious neurological injury was "brutalized" while in custody, his father said on Thursday.Despite the "severe" injury, Otto Warmbier, 22, is stable and receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, center spokeswoman Kelly Martin said at a news briefing at Warmbier's high school in Wyoming, Ohio. Doctors will provide further details about Warmbier's condition on Thursday afternoon. Warmbier has been in a coma since March 2016, shortly after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea, the family said on Tuesday after he was released. He was arrested for trying to steal an item with a propaganda slogan, according to North Korean media.The University of Virginia student was "brutalized and terrorized" by the North Korean regime, his father Fred Warmbier said at the news conference, two days after his son arrived in Ohio on a medical evacuation flight.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency said in a one-line report on Thursday the student was "sent back home on June 13, 2017 on humanitarian grounds according to the adjudication made on the same day by the Central Court of the DPRK."Fred Warmbier said the family did not believe North Korea's story, that his son had fallen into a coma after contracting botulism and being given a sleeping pill. "We don't believe anything they (North Korea) say," said Fred Warmbier, who was wearing a sport coat Otto Warmbier had worn during a broadcast confession of his crimes last year in North Korea.

He said his wife, Cindy, had not left their son's side since his return to the United States.'STUNNED'

Fred Warmbier said he was stunned when told of his son's condition one week ago.

"I don't know what being in shock is, but I'm pretty sure I was," he said, referring to being informed Otto Warmbier was in a coma. The New York Times previously cited a senior U.S. official as saying Washington had received intelligence reports Warmbier was repeatedly beaten while held captive in North Korea.Fred Warmbier said of his son's release by the regime: "They did not do this out of the kindness of their hearts." Ohio Senator Rob Portman described the North Korean government's handling of Warmbier as "abhorrent" in an interview with Fox News. "Now we know why they wouldn’t allow consular access," he said. U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Fred Warmbier on Wednesday night, Warmbier said. Trump discussed how U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Joseph Yun, the U.S. State Department's special envoy on North Korea, worked together to help secure Otto's release, Warmbier said. (Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

