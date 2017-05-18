U.S. strikes Syria militia threatening US-backed forces - U.S. official | Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. military carried out an air strike on Thursday against militia supported by the Syrian government who had moved against U.S.-backed fighters in the country's south, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the strikes took place near the town of At Tanf and followed warning shots by U.S. aircraft meant to disuade the fighters.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)

