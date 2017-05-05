U.S. State Department voices concern about deal to reduce Syria violence | Reuters

You are here:
May, 05 2017

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department voiced concerns on Thursday about a deal brokered by Russia and Turkey to reduce violence in Syria, saying it was sceptical of Iran's involvement as a guarantor of the accord and Damascus' track record on previous agreements.

"We continue to have concerns about the Astana (Kazakhstan) agreement, including the involvement of Iran as a so-called 'guarantor,'" the State Department said in a statement. "Iran's activities in Syria have only contributed to the violence, not stopped it."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

