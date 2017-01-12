U.S. slaps sanctions on seven North Koreans, two DPRK entities | Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it had added seven North Koreans and two North Korean government entities to its sanctions list.The department said in a statement its Office of Foreign Assets Control added the six men and one woman, all officials of the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea or the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, along with the Ministry of Labor and the State Planning Commission, to the Specially Designated Nationals List.

