U.S. Senate votes near unanimously for Russia, Iran sanctions | Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation imposing new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and setting up a mechanism to force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions.

As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed the measure by a margin of 96-2. To become law, it still must pass the House of Representatives and be signed by Trump.

