U.S. Senate passes bill to fund government through September | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 05 2017 00:15:08 IST

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.

The Senate voted 79 to 18 in a vote that increases defence spending while keeping several Democratic priorities in place.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 05, 2017 12:15 am | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 12:15 am

