U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee seeks Comey memos, possible Trump tapes | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday asked the FBI to provide memos related to former FBI Director James Comey's dealings with his superiors in the Trump and Obama administrations.

It also asked the White House to provide records of interactions with Comey, including those "relating to the FBI’s investigation of alleged ties between President Trump’s associates and Russia, or the Clinton email investigation, including all audio recordings, transcripts, notes, summaries, or memoranda,” according to a statement.

