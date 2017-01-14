U.S. Senate intelligence panel to probe Russia hacking | Reuters

WASHINGTON The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said the panel will investigate allegations Russia used cyber attacks to influence the U.S. presidential election, including any links between Russia and the political campaigns.The committee plans to interview senior officials of both the Trump and Obama administrations and may issue subpoenas to compel testimony, the panel's Republican chairman, Richard Burr, and its top Democrat, Mark Warner, said in a statement.

