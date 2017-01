WASHINGTON The United States has not received a formal invitation to Syria peace talks being organised by Russia and Turkey to be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Jan. 23, the U.S. State Department said on Friday."To my knowledge we have not received ... a formal invitation to the talks," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a daily briefing.

