U.S. says China likely to build more overseas bases, maybe in Pakistan | Reuters

WASHINGTON A Pentagon report on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that China would likely build more bases overseas once it establishes a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.

"China most likely will seek to establish additional military bases in countries with which it has a longstanding friendly relationship and similar strategic interests, such as Pakistan," the Defense Department said in its annual report to Congress on Chinese military capabilities.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)

