U.S. sanctions Syrian military, numerous individuals | Reuters

WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on Syria's military and numerous Syrian individuals, an action that freezes any assets they might have in the United States and that bars U.S. citizens from conducting transactions with them.In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said it was sanctioning the Syrian air force, air defense forces, army, navy and Republican Guard, as well as the Organization for Technological Industries and 18 individuals.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.