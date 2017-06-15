U.S. sanctions Islamic State coordinator of Paris, Brussels attacks | Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department sanctioned on Thursday three Islamic State members, including whom it said was a leading coordinator of the Nov. 2015 Paris attacks and the March 2016 attacks in Brussels.

Mohammed Al Binali, who the State Department said left Bahrain in 2014 to join Islamic State and has appeared in multiple videos urging Bahrainis to join the militant group, was also designated.

