U.S. sanctions individuals, entities for Iran-linked counterfeiting | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it was sanctioning a network of individuals and companies saying they had counterfeited Yemeni bank notes potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Iran Revolutionary Guard’s Qods Force. The network circumvented European export restrictions in order to provide the counterfeiting supplies and equipment, according to a Treasury statement.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.