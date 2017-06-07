U.S. review finds attack in Syria was legal, may have killed one civilian | Reuters

You are here:
Jun, 07 2017

WASHINGTON A U.S. military investigation has concluded that an air strike near Aleppo, Syria, that was condemned by some rights groups was in fact a legal and valid attack against an al Qaeda meeting that may have killed one civilian, a military official said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, had said at least 42 people were killed and dozens wounded in the March 16 attack in the village of Al-Jina, Syria.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by David Alexander)

