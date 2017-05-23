U.S. not started assessment on any Trump intel disclosure to Russia - Coats | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 23 2017 22:47:22 IST
 

WASHINGTON The U.S. intelligence community has not initiated an assessment of the significance or impact of any information that President Donald Trump revealed in a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"We have not initiated an assessment of that. There are procedures that we go through to determine when assessments … need to be made," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reuters reported a week ago that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about a planned Islamic State operation. (Reporting by Phil Stewart)

Published Date: May 23, 2017 10:47 pm | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 10:47 pm

