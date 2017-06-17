U.S. Navy destroyer collides with merchant vessel near Japan | Reuters

WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy destroyer has collided with a merchant vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.

In a statement, the Navy said the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka and the extent of injuries to U.S. personnel "is being determined."

It added that the Navy had requested the assistance of the Japanese Coast Guard. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)

