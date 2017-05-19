U.S.-led coalition says struck pro-Syrian government forces advancing on 'de-confliction' zone | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 19 2017 00:47:13 IST

BEIRUT The U.S.-led coalition said it struck pro-Syrian government forces that were "advancing well inside an established de-confliction zone" in southern Syria on Thursday.

The coalition said the forces "posed a threat" to U.S. and partner forces at Tanf base near the joint Syria-Iraq-Jordan border, where U.S. special forces operate and train Free Syrian Army rebels.

"This action was taken after apparent Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro-regime movement south towards At Tanf were unsuccessful, a coalition aircraft show of force, and the firing of warning shots," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Published Date: May 19, 2017 12:47 am | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 12:47 am

