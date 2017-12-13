U.S. judge orders special counsel to turn over evidence on Michael Flynn | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court judge ordered Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday to turn over any potential evidence that could be material for when he sentences President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn reacts at a campaign event for then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike SegarFlynn pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during his interview in Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. Flynn has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. Moscow has denied interfering in the election and Trump has denied any collusion. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan told the government in a filing to turn over any exculpatory evidence, known as “Brady” material, that could potentially help Flynn’s defence or information that is “material either to the defendant’s guilt or punishment.” The order by the judge is considered routine, and the government by law is required to turn over such information to the defence if it exists. A sentencing date has not been set, but a status report ahead of sentencing is due by Feb 1.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.