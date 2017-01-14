You are here:
U.S. House takes first step towards Obamacare repeal | Reuters

Reuters Jan, 14 2017 02:30:07 IST
WASHINGTON The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure making the first move towards scrapping Obamacare, joining the Senate in instructing key committees to write legislation repealing the health insurance law.Eliminating Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican-majority Congress as well as President-elect Donald Trump, who has urged lawmakers to act quickly. The resolution passed on Friday instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by a target date of Jan. 27.

The resolution passed by a vote of 227 to 198.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

