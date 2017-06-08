U.S. House Speaker cites Trump lack of experience amid FBI Russia probe | Reuters

You are here:
U.S. House Speaker cites Trump lack of experience amid FBI Russia probe

Jun, 08 2017

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday, asked about President Donald Trump's interactions with former FBI Director James Comey, said Trump "was new at this" and probably not "steeped" in FBI independence from the White House.

"He's new in government, and so therefore I think he's learning as he goes," Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "I'm not saying it's an acceptable excuse. It's just my observation."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:16 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:16 pm

