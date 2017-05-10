U.S. does not see Moon win in S.Korea significantly changing ties | Reuters

You are here:
WASHINGTON South Korea’s election of a new president favouring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea could add volatility to relations with Washington, given his questioning of deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system there, but is not expected to significantly change the alliance, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official said it appeared that liberal politician Moon Jae-in would still have to build a coalition despite his decisive win and he may moderate his stance on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system once he is in office.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Published Date: May 10, 2017 12:17 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 12:17 am

