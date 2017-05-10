U.S. does not see Moon win in S.Korea significantly changing ties | Reuters

WASHINGTON South Korea’s election of a new president favouring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea could add volatility to relations with Washington, given his questioning of deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system there, but is not expected to significantly change the alliance, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official said it appeared that liberal politician Moon Jae-in would still have to build a coalition despite his decisive win and he may moderate his stance on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system once he is in office.

