U.S. defence secretary travelling to Middle East, West Africa and South Asia | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Friday embarked on a five-day trip to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait, the Pentagon said. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis delivers a few remarks to President Donald Trump on a North Korean missile test as Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstMattis is scheduled to meet with leaders in each nation “to re-affirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnerships in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia,” it said in a statement.

