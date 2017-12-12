U.S. condemns threat to ban Venezuela opposition from elections | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s threat to ban opposition parties from participating in next year’s presidential elections. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) speaks during an event with supporters, next to newly elected mayor of Libertador district Erika Farias (C) and President of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly Delcy Rodriguez (L), in Caracas, Venezuela December 10, 2017. Picture taken December 10, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS “The Venezuelan people deserve the right to express their views and consent to governance through a free and fair democratic process that is open to all candidates,” the department said in a statement. After three opposition parties boycotted mayoral elections on Sunday, Maduro said on Monday they should be banned from participating in future elections.

