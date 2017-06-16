U.S., China to hold diplomatic, security talks on Wednesday | Reuters

WASHINGTON The United States and China will hold their inaugural Diplomatic and Security Dialogue in Washington on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said North Korea would top the agenda of the talks.

The meeting will take the place of the security side of the annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue held under President Barack Obama, which the current administration considered unwieldy. The two sides are expected to meet to discuss economic aspects of the relationship in July. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by David Alexander)

