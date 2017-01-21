U.S. asks South Korea to arrest former U.N. chief Ban's brother | Reuters

NEW YORK The U.S. government has asked South Korea to arrest a brother of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon on charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex, a federal prosecutor said on Friday.During a court hearing in federal court in Manhattan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Noble said that a request had been made for the arrest of Ban Ki-sang, who was an executive at South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd.

Noble said the United States plans to seek his extradition, "but as of yet, he has not been apprehended."

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.