U.S. ambassador to U.N. vows to 'call out' countries backing North Korea | Reuters

UNITED NATIONS Countries must decide whether they support North Korea or those opposed to its nuclear and missile programs, U.S. Ambassador the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, vowing to "call out" states backing Pyongyang.

Speaking ahead of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council following North Korea's latest missile test at the weekend, Haley said she believed the United States and others would agree with North Korea's neighbour and ally China on how to respond to the launch.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.