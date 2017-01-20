U.S. air strike in Syria kills more than 100 al Qaeda members: defense official | Reuters

WASHINGTON A U.S. air strike on Thursday targeting an al Qaeda camp in Syria killed more than 100 members of the militant group, a U.S. defense official said on Friday.The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the air strike was primarily carried out by a B-52 bomber and dropped 14 munitions.

The official added that the strike against the camp took place in Idlib province, west of Aleppo.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)

