LOS ANGELES A U.S. Air Force base near Tucson, Arizona has been placed on lockdown following unconfirmed reports of "gunshot sounds" heard there, a base spokeswoman said.No further details of the incident at Davis-Montham Air Force Base were immediately available, the spokeswoman said.

